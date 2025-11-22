Alexander Isak sets remarkable unwanted Liverpool record as he becomes first player in over a CENTURY to endure such a poor start

This mind-bending stat was shared to BlueSky earlier today by Opta's Football Data Editor Michael Reid. It brings the £125m man's woeful form since joining from Newcastle into stark relief.

Isak cut a dejected figure when he was given the hook shortly after the hour in Liverpool's latest abject display. GOAL gave Isak a 2/10 grade for his showing against Forest.

The 26-year-old's first league start came in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat away to Crystal Palace back in September. That loss kicked off the Reds' capitulation after winning their first five games of the league season. Further starts against Chelsea and Manchester United resulted in two more 2-1 losses for the club.

Saul joined Liverpool at the start of the 1906/07 season after making 94 appearances for Plymouth Argyle. The defender's inauspicious run saw the Reds lose against Sunderland, Birmingham, Everton and Arsenal in the early stages of that First Division campaign. Liverpool would eventually finish 15th.