Alexander Isak to Liverpool is pure Fantasy Football! Shock £130m move would win the Reds the transfer window - and another Premier League title

Having already signed Florian Wirtz for a nine-figure fee, the English champions are now willing to pay even more money for the Swede

On the eve of Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Newcastle at Anfield on February 26, Arne Slot felt compelled to correct a journalist who pointed out that Alexander Isak was in "fine form". "I think that's an understatement," the Reds manager said during his pre-match press conference. "He is in excellent form!"

Slot had a point. Isak was on fire, having scored 15 times in his previous 13 league games - a remarkable run sparked by a thunderous strike against Liverpool in a thrilling 3-all draw between the two teams at St. James' Park on December 4.

Luckily for Liverpool, Isak missed the rematch on Merseyside with a minor groin problem and the hosts triumphed 2-0 - thanks in no small part to the Swede's understudy, Callum Wilson, missing a one-on-one that Isak would undoubtedly have buried. However, Isak was fit to start the Carabao Cup final at Wembley two and a half weeks later, and scored Newcastle's decisive second goal as Eddie Howe's team stunned the runaway league leaders.

If the 2-1 victory constituted a major shock, Isak's influential role in the upset most certainly was not. The 25-year-old had long since proven himself the one Premier League forward capable of consistently causing Virgil van Dijk problems and the Dutchman's respect for Isak was obvious when the pair embraced after the full-time whistle.

Van Dijk even said something while wearing a cheeky smile on his face that prompted a laugh from Isak. The more excitable element of Liverpool's support interpreted this light-hearted exchange as an expression of Van Dijk’s relief that the pair wouldn't be adversaries the next time they met but team-mates.

More realistic Reds didn't even dare to dream of such a scenario - until now...