'I expected to do much more' - Alexander Isak makes stark admission on slow Liverpool start but £125m man insists he still isn't fully fit after Newcastle transfer saga
Isak and Liverpool struggle
Since his blockbuster £125m move, which entailed a lengthy transfer saga where Isak refused to play for Newcastle and trained alone for much of the summer, the 26-year-old has only scored two goals in all competitions this season. The Swede has struggled with injuries and form since arriving on Merseyside, and so have Arne Slot's team, with the defending Premier League champions currently ninth in the table. As a result, the former Real Sociedad man admits this has not been an "easy" period for him and his new club.
He told Sky Sports: "It's not been easy, of course, individually and also collectively. We've not had the best results lately. Of course, I wish more from me as well, so I think that's pretty obvious. I'm trying to stay positive, we as a team as well, it's a really good group and we're just looking forward and trying to do better as a team."
Isak not at full tilt
The forward admitted he was his own harshest critic and that he is not happy with his goal-scoring output so far. However, he still stressed that injuries have taken their toll on him.
"I expect to do much more of course, I always do that. Even when I do really well, I want more, so that's not a problem for me. But yeah, I'm trying to stay positive, trying to work to do better and that's what we're looking to do," he said. "Yeah, of course. I think obviously I'm the first one to know and I know best when I'm doing good and when I'm not doing good. So I don't need anyone to tell me how I'm doing, so that's not a problem for me."
When asked if he had felt at 100 per cent at any stage for Liverpool, Isak replied, "I would probably say no, physically. I probably haven't felt at my best. But yeah, that's not really the way I judge myself either. When I'm on the pitch, I want to do well anyway. But yeah, obviously, there's more of me."
Slot defends Isak
Despite scoring just once in the Premier League this season, Liverpool boss Slot said the Reds are not bringing the best out of the Swedish star and must do all they can to maximise his strengths.
The Dutchman told reporters on Friday: "He is not the only No.9 who suffers in some games from not getting many chances. At this level it’s not like the No.9 is involved in eight, nine, 10 chances every single half. But it is obvious and clear that we want to bring him into more threatening situations. Before we went to only one goal conceded in two games [West Ham and Sunderland] we had a lot of chances. Because we are a little bit more compact and not taking as many risks, we have not been able to create as many chances as all of the games before. It is definitely one of the things on my list of things to improve to get our No.9 more involved in the game and more involved in the final third."
The former Feyenoord manager also said that Isak's match fitness remains an issue and that it is "unrealistic" for him to complete three 90-minute games in a week.
"That’s not the way you want to start your career at Liverpool. It is far, far from an ideal situation but, again, this club doesn’t buy a player for half a year. We bought him for six years," he added.
What comes next for Liverpool?
After playing 68 minutes in the 2-0 win at West Ham and 86 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland, it remains to be seen if Isak will start away at Leeds United on Saturday evening. If not, Hugo Ekitike may lead the Reds' attack at Elland Road.
