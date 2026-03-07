Alejandro Garnacho glowing after 'incredible' win as Chelsea star sinks Wrexham in extra time to win 'hardest game of the season'

The hosts started brightly and took a shock lead through Smith, before an Arthur Okonkwo own goal drew Chelsea level. Wrexham were undeterred, however, as Callum Doyle restored their advantage with a clever finish. Speaking on his goal, Doyle told BBC Sport: "Happened so fast. Josh [Windass] is fuming that I took it. It was just a little flick and it paid off!"

Despite their heroics, the momentum shifted when Wrexham were reduced to 10 men following George Dobson's dismissal. Chelsea capitalised through Josh Acheampong to force extra time, where the numerical advantage eventually told. Former England striker Alan Shearer noted on BBC One: "That was hard for Chelsea. Cup competitions are about getting through to the next round, even if you haven't played well. This Wrexham team have pushed them all the way and they have given them an incredibly tough night."