Alarm bells ringing at Borussia Dortmund as ex-director backs Nico Schlotterbeck's criticism with attack on lack of leaders at Bundesliga giants

Perhaps the most damning part of Sammer’s assessment was his critique of the current hierarchy. Without naming specific names, the advisor suggested that the players currently wearing the armband or holding senior status are not fit for purpose when the going gets tough.

"In the perception of what he does, there are people who have wonderful character traits but no leadership qualities," Sammer said, in a comment that will surely unsettle the dressing room dynamics. "Of course, they are frightened at the first moment."

He continued with a blunt assessment of the situation: "But if that wasn't the problem at Borussia Dortmund and everyone saw it, then we wouldn't have the problem. It is quite simple."

The fallout adds another layer of complexity to Schlotterbeck’s future. The player is clearly frustrated by the standards around him and has now been publicly backed by a club icon as the only one brave enough to speak the "truth." This creates a potential rift between him and his teammates, and pushes him towards a crossroads in his career.

With his contract situation already a topic of debate and the club in a state of flux, the defender is attracting significant interest from elite clubs. It is understood that if Dortmund cannot match his ambition he could end up leaving the club as early as the summer. Premier League giants Liverpool and potentially Bayern Munich are watching the situation with keen interest. If the only "leader" Sammer identifies decides that the environment is too soft for his ambitions, Dortmund’s problems may be about to get significantly worse.