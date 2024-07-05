Alan Shearer predicts Euro 2024 quarter-finals as England prepare to take on 'really impressive' Switzerland

Getty ImagesPeter McVitieAlan Shearer predicts Euro 2024 quarter-finals as England prepare to take on 'really impressive' SwitzerlandEnglandEuropean ChampionshipEngland vs SwitzerlandSwitzerlandFormer England star Alan Shearer has backed the Three Lions to "click" and overcome Switzerland in their Euro 2024 quarter-final on Saturday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland meet Switzerland in quarter-finalsShearer believes Three Lions will win tieHad his say on Euro 2024's other matchesArticle continues below