Getty Images Sport
'So poor' - Alan Shearer tears into Man Utd & cannot believe 'bad' Red Devils are set to qualify for Champions League
Shearer slams Man Utd's lack of quality
Speaking to Betfair, Shearer was scathing about the Red Devils' recent displays, stating: "Man United's performance on Wednesday [in the 2-1 loss to Newcastle] was a bit like what we saw from then under Ruben Amorim. Other than Bruno Fernandes, they were very flat. I thought there was nothing in the forward positions. I know Aaron Ramsdale pulled off a couple of good saves, one with a great header, but even then, the changes that Michael Carrick tried to make didn't work. I was pleasantly surprised by how bad Man Utd were. I was expecting more from them. They are third and I genuinely don't think they're a good team. They have got a good chance of finishing in the Champions League places which is amazing when you think how poor some of their football has been this season."
- Getty Images Sport
Carrick and Scholes friction
The criticism didn't stop with the team's tactical setup, as Shearer also addressed the surprising public disapproval from United icon Paul Scholes towards his former teammate Carrick. The tension between the two legendary midfielders has added another layer of intrigue to the drama unfolding at Old Trafford during the business end of the campaign.
Shearer noted the friction, saying: "Paul Scholes said something along the lines of Manchester United being really poor in some games under Michael Carrick. They might have been poor but they've been getting the results. I guess when you play like that the other night, and they didn't play well, you're going to get criticised. I don't know if there's a friendship between Scholes and Carrick, I guess when they're former team-mates, who fought together on the pitch, then it probably is a bit surprising. But we know how the world works now and I don't suspect that would upset Michael much."
Slot under pressure at Anfield
While United sit in third, Arne Slot's future at Liverpool is under the microscope after a disappointing domestic campaign. Shearer believes that the Dutchman must secure a top-five finish to ensure he remains in the Anfield dugout next season, especially after the Reds failed to sustain a serious challenge for the Premier League crown following their previous successes.
Shearer said: "The key for Arne Slot staying on at Liverpool next season is securing Champions League football. With what Liverpool spent in the summer their biggest disappointment is not challenging for the league title again. That ship sailed for them three or four months ago. If they don't make the top five then you would, without doubt, question whether Slot would be in the job next season. For a club of that size, with how much they've spent after winning the league, not finishing in the top five would leave him under pressure."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Manchester United?
Manchester United will be aiming to bounce back and strengthen their hold on third place in the Premier League table as the race for Champions League qualification intensifies. The Red Devils face a tough test as they prepare to host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on March 15, with Unai Emery's side just one place below them in the table. With the season entering its decisive phase, United know that a victory could play a significant role in maintaining their advantage in the battle for a top-four finish and keeping their Champions League ambitions firmly on track.
