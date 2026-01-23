"I have been in Pape Thiaw's [Senegal head coach] shoes. I have experienced that feeling where everything seems stacked against you. That happened in 2022, when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced that Morocco would host the CAF Champions League final for the second year in a row," Mosimane wrote on News24.

"During that period, CAF moved from staging finals in two-legged home-and-away ties to a one-off match played at a neutral venue. That's how we, as Al-Ahly, ended up playing in the final against Kaizer Chiefs in Morocco in 2021," he added.

"That year, the venue was announced well in advance. But the following year, the same venue in Casablanca was announced on 9 May for the final that was played on the 30th, just three weeks later.

"CAF made the decision to once again take the final to Casablanca just after Wydad Casablanca had beaten Petro de Luanda 3-1 in Angola in the first leg of the semi-finals on 7 May.

"We had just beaten ES Setif in Cairo 4-0 in our first leg, which was played the same day. We raised objections about the decision regarding Al-Ahly because the final was going to be played at Wydad's stadium. I asked myself, 'kanti how does this neutral venue work?' We were in Casablanca to play Chiefs the year before, and we were going to go back there to play a team from Morocco at their stadium?

"The stadium was 90% Wydad. We just had 10%-20% of the crowd. We struggled to get tickets, and Al-Ahly even complained about it."