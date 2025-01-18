Al Ahly vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL brings you the details of the top-of-the-table Caf Champions League clash between The Red Devils and The Bucs in Group C.

This is one of the most anticipated games in Group C of the continental showpiece, as both teams aim to finish on top of the group to secure an advantage in the knockout stages.

Orlando Pirates approach this clash determined to remain the only unbeaten team under Jose Riveiro’s leadership, sitting at the top with 11 points and no losses.

They will also look to get one over Al Ahly, the most successful team on the continent.

This game promises fireworks, with all eyes on who will top the group and potentially emerge as favourites to reach the final.

