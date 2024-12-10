Orlando Pirates vs Al AhlyBackpage
Michael Madyira

Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller makes big statement on Jose Riveiro's Orlando Pirates - 'They can make the Caf Champions League knockout stages'

Stade d'Abidjan vs Orlando PiratesStade d'AbidjanOrlando PiratesCAF Champions LeaguePremier Soccer League

The Buccaneers have started the season in a promising way, from winning the MTN8 to the possibility of ending the term with a treble.

  • Pirates have started the season in a bright way
  • They have already won the MTN8
  • They are now being tipped for a good outing in the Champions League
