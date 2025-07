Aitana Bonmati always finds a way! Spain superstar scores sublime late winner to down Germany & book Euro 2025 final place as Ann-Katrin Berger goes from hero to zero Women's EURO Spain Germany Germany vs Spain

Aitana Bonmati's extra-time goal gave Spain a timely first-ever win over Germany in the Euro 2025 semi-finals, to set up a showdown against England.