Aggie Beever-Jones: Chelsea's WSL breakout star looks destined for Lionesses success

Named on England's bench for the first time in February, the 20-year-old has been the Blues' super-sub this year - and now her role is set to increase

Aggie Beever-Jones has ticked a lot of things off her footballing bucket list this season. She's scored her first Chelsea goal; she's found the back of the net at Stamford Bridge; she's made her Champions League debut and she's even mixed it with England's senior team. But the London Football Awards this month, at which she was named Women’s Young Player of the Year, highlighted just how quick her rise has been.

The 20-year-old might look relatively unfazed when she is running at some of England and Europe’s best full-backs, but getting up on stage in a room full of people to accept an accolade like that? “She found it quite intimidating,” Chelsea boss Emma Hayes revealed. “She'd never been to an awards like that before - but I doubt it will be the last award she gets in her career.”

Enjoying a breakthrough season that included her scoring in five successive Women's Super League games, all but one of those appearances coming as a substitute, Beever-Jones’ role with the English champions is about to become much more important. However, despite her age and relative inexperience, she appears absolutely ready for it – even if an acceptance speech might prompt a few butterflies in the stomach.