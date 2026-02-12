Agent reveals why Kaizer Chiefs failed to beat Mamelodi Sundowns to Bafana Bafana defender, 'there was actually a formal offer from Amakhosi'
Chiefs' interest revealed
Kaizer Chiefs failed to sign Fawaaz Basadien from Stellenbosch FC, as Amakhosi did not meet the asking price demanded.
According to Basadien's agent, Basia Michaels, the Glamour Boys expressed interest but were unable to fork out the money required for the transfer to happen.
Why did the Chiefs' bid fail?
“There was interest from Chiefs, and there was actually a formal offer from Chiefs as well from what I know, and it just didn’t meet the asking price,” Michaels told the Behind The Boot podcast.
“A player has a valuation according to the club that they come from. And the club that is buying the player can put down a certain amount of money,” she added.
Competition at Downs
Since his arrival before the season began, the Bafana fullback has struggled to break into Masandawana's first team.
His rivals for starting berths are Aubrey Modiba and Divine Lunga for the left-back roles.
The competition is something that the defender has acknowledged, and he said he is ready to fight to become the first choice.
"Of course, adapting to a new setup and earning your place in a team of such quality takes time," Basadien said in a previous interview with the club's media.
"However, I understand and respect that I must fight for my place, as we have some exceptional defenders. That motivates me to work harder every day. I am also fully aware of the responsibility that comes with the badge," he added.
"I feel confident that my skills and experience can add value to what Sundowns want to achieve on the pitch. I want to bring consistency, energy and leadership every time I step onto the field and help the team maintain our high standards."
Can Basadien beat Modiba to a Bafana slot?
His struggle at Sundowns saw him not being considered for a place in the squad that went to Morocco and participated in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
For Basadien, it is a race against time if he has to regain his place in the national team. In the near future, head coach Hugo Broos is expected to name his 2026 World Cup squad, and the former Stellenbosch defender would like to be given a call-up.
However, he faces a tough fight to earn it, given that Modiba, who is Broos' first choice, is expected to be given a priority, as has been the case before.