Agent reveals why Kaizer Chiefs failed to beat Mamelodi Sundowns to Bafana Bafana defender, 'there was actually a formal offer from Amakhosi'

Since his arrival before the season began, the Bafana fullback has struggled to break into Masandawana's first team.

His rivals for starting berths are Aubrey Modiba and Divine Lunga for the left-back roles.

The competition is something that the defender has acknowledged, and he said he is ready to fight to become the first choice.

"Of course, adapting to a new setup and earning your place in a team of such quality takes time," Basadien said in a previous interview with the club's media.

"However, I understand and respect that I must fight for my place, as we have some exceptional defenders. That motivates me to work harder every day. I am also fully aware of the responsibility that comes with the badge," he added.

"I feel confident that my skills and experience can add value to what Sundowns want to achieve on the pitch. I want to bring consistency, energy and leadership every time I step onto the field and help the team maintain our high standards."