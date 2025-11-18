Agent opens up on Makhehlene Makhaula's future as the reigning PSL Midfielder of the Season's Orlando Pirates contract nears expiration

Some weeks ago, Pirates thought Makhaula was back from injury after he started participating in full training.

But the midfielder still felt pain, forcing him to tone down in his workouts and Ouaddou explained the regression in the midfielder's recovery process.

“Makhaula is in a good way. He came back, but you know, when you have such a long-term injury, sometimes you come back and after that you still feel pain,” Ouaddou said.

“So with the medical department, sometimes you don’t want to take a risk and lose him for a long time. He came back, he felt pain, and now he is recovering again. I think he is close to coming back to training.

"Now he is running, and I hope he will join us very soon because he is an important player for me," he added.

“I was following him before. I love his character, I love his leadership, and he is definitely someone who can bring something to the team."

After being on the sidelines for a while and considering his age, Makhaula will be hoping he would not be rusty when he returns from injury.

It will be a battle for him to get back on top of his game and become the player who won the Midfielder of the Season last term.