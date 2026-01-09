Agent Marcus Rashford?! Kobbie Mainoo 'might be in contact' with Barcelona loanee over own Man Utd escape route

While talking up a switch to La Liga for Mainoo, Mendieta would like to see another England star consider the merits of Barcelona. Three Lions captain Harry Kane has clauses in his contract at Bayern Munich that can be triggered across transfer windows in 2026.

After breaking his trophy duck as a Bundesliga title winner, it has been suggested that Kane could open himself up to a new challenge. Having followed Robert Lewandowski to the Allianz Arena, he could do likewise at Camp Nou as a fellow prolific No.9 sees his deal in Catalunya run down towards free agency.

Ex-Spain international Mendieta added: "Harry Kane coming to La Liga would be fantastic. Our careers are only short and we cannot play forever, but I don't think he'll be leaving Bayern soon.

"However, if Robert Lewandowski were to leave Barcelona, a new number nine would be very exciting. Again, we're playing a bit of Football Manager here, and we know the finances for Barca are difficult. But football-wise, I think it would be exciting to see him in La Liga.

"If Barca needed a replacement and Lewandowski were to leave the club, Harry Kane would be a great fit."