Agent compares Kaizer Chiefs wonderkid Mfundo Vilakazi to Jabu Mahlangu - 'He glides past defenders as if they don’t exist'

Michael MadyiraAgent compares Kaizer Chiefs wonderkid Mfundo Vilakazi to Jabu Mahlangu - 'He glides past defenders as if they don't exist'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport UnitedSuperSport UnitedCavin JohnsonMike Makaab, the agent of the teenage Amakhosi midfielder, has promised to protect his player so that he will not be another lost talent.Vilakazi made his professional debut this seasonHe was even rewarded with a long-term contractMakaab waxes lyrical about the teenager