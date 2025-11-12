Agent accuses Hugo Broos of being 'disrespectful' in remarks justifying in-form Gift Link's Bafana Bafana snub, leaving the player 'flabbergasted'

“Obviously, it was very disappointing, the comments that he made," Mitchell told Soccer Laduma.

"Gift couldn’t understand it because it’s not about whether we think that Gift should be in the national team, that’s not what this is about, even though he is playing at the top of his game in a higher-level league than the PSL, and that’s a fact.

“It’s not about whether he or we think he should be in the squad, the bottom line is that he has not been in any of the squads since Broos’ first-ever squad against Zimbabwe and Ghana, even though he got injured against Zimbabwe.

“We believe, or we have heard, that it was suggested at that time that he wasn’t injured but that’s also incorrect because he went back to Denmark and he was out for four months, and that he shouldn’t have really travelled," added the top agent.

“The bottom line is that Gift has not been in but is playing extremely well, been selected for Team of the Week consistently, getting big accolades from the Danish press and his team [AGF] are currently in the top three of the Superliga, one point off the top and Gift has been outstanding for the club.

“The fact remains that he has not once complained, gone to the media or spoken out. He’s gotten his head down like all players should do and he’s worked, and that’s why he was flabbergasted by the comments. He’s upset, and naturally so because the comments were disrespectful.”