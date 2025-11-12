Agent accuses Hugo Broos of being 'disrespectful' in remarks justifying in-form Gift Link's Bafana Bafana snub, leaving the player 'flabbergasted'
- Aarhus GF
Broos' harsh remarks about Links
Gift Links has established himself as one of the most consistent performers for Aarhus GF in the Danish Superliga this season.
With three goals and four assists in 17 appearances in all competitions this term, the Rustenburg-born star has made himself a key figure for his club.
But despite his impressive form in Europe, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos remains unconvinced about the midfielder's suitability for the national team.
Last week, while announcing his squad for the international friendly match against Zambia, Broos bluntly stated that Links “is not at the level of the national team.”
It was remarks that effectively shut the national team door on the player whose agent Paul Mitchell says Links was hurt by the coach's comments.
- Backpagepix
'Links is upset'
“Obviously, it was very disappointing, the comments that he made," Mitchell told Soccer Laduma.
"Gift couldn’t understand it because it’s not about whether we think that Gift should be in the national team, that’s not what this is about, even though he is playing at the top of his game in a higher-level league than the PSL, and that’s a fact.
“It’s not about whether he or we think he should be in the squad, the bottom line is that he has not been in any of the squads since Broos’ first-ever squad against Zimbabwe and Ghana, even though he got injured against Zimbabwe.
“We believe, or we have heard, that it was suggested at that time that he wasn’t injured but that’s also incorrect because he went back to Denmark and he was out for four months, and that he shouldn’t have really travelled," added the top agent.
“The bottom line is that Gift has not been in but is playing extremely well, been selected for Team of the Week consistently, getting big accolades from the Danish press and his team [AGF] are currently in the top three of the Superliga, one point off the top and Gift has been outstanding for the club.
“The fact remains that he has not once complained, gone to the media or spoken out. He’s gotten his head down like all players should do and he’s worked, and that’s why he was flabbergasted by the comments. He’s upset, and naturally so because the comments were disrespectful.”
- AGF
Broos decision: Nothing new
Broos’ decision on ignoring Links comes as nothing new from the Bafana trainer.
The Belgian has carved himself a reputation for being firm in his selections while rarely bowing to public pressure.
Even when Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa was in top-scoring form, Broos stood his ground and left him out.
He has also refused to recall Tembinkosi Lorch despite loud calls for the in-form Wydad Casablanca attacker's inclusion.
The only time Broos changed his stance was when he brought back Themba Zwane into the national team fold after initially overlooking the Mamelodi Sundowns captain.
- Backpage
What comes next?
Links has a very short window to impress Broos before the final AFCON squad is announced, likely in early December.
Aarhus have just three games left before the national team reports for camp on December 8.