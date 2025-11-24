After beating AS Otohô, Stellenbosch aim for a strong start to their CAF Confederation Cup adventure

The Stellies’ head coach, Steve Barker, was full of praise as his side secured maximum points to kick-start their CAF Confederation Cup group stage campaign. They joined fellow South African side Mamelodi Sundowns, who opened their campaign with a convincing 3–1 victory over Saint Eloi Lupopo on Saturday.

“A win is a win, and [scoring at the death] is the best time to get a lead, so it was just nice to get the win,” Barker said after the match as per Stellenbosch media.

“Before the game started, we didn’t know our opposition that well. We did our analysis on them and had some of their games, but it was important in the first 10-15 minutes to see what they are about, and they seemed to be a decent team.

“They’re technically quite good, have decent players, and looked quite threatening at times, so the first half was just about staying in the game because in too many games of late we’ve been conceding early goals, which puts us on the back foot.

“We didn’t want to fall behind, so we were a little bit more pragmatic in our approach, unlike we would normally be when we play at home, but it’s important for us to build those building blocks. It’s not only in this competition, but in other competitions as well, that we need to be doing well and doing better," he explained.