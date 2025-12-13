AFCON-bound Bafana Bafana forward Lyle Foster extends goal drought as Burnley remain in English Premier League relegation zone after Fulham defeat
Foster fires blanks again
Lyle Foster lasted 62 minutes as Burnley went down 3-2 to visiting Fulham in an English Premier League clash at Turf Moor on Saturday.
The Bafana Bafana forward started the match but was substituted without registering a goal or an assist.
It marked the continuation of a worrying goal drought for Foster, who last found the back of the net for Burnley on October 26 in a 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Since then, the striker has gone six consecutive matches without scoring as the Clarets continue to battle against relegation.
In the 13 league games he has featured in for his club this season, Foster has managed just two goals and one assist.
Those numbers underline a challenging campaign for the South African international, who is still searching for consistency in front of goal.
The dry spell appears not ideal ahead of the 2025 AFCON tournament, where the Bafana star will be eager to rediscover his scoring touch and make a strong impression.
Burnley's AFCON setback
Foster is one of the three Burnley players who are heading to the AFCON finals, joining DR Congo defender Axel Tuanzebe and midfielder Hannibal Mejbri of Tunisia.
That leaves Burnley manager Scott Parker having to adjust and do business without his three men during the duration of their AFCON commitments.
This comes as the Clarets are fighting to survive relegation from the English Premier League, as they are currently second from the bottom on the table.
“It'll be difficult,” Parker said about being without the trio in the next few weeks.
"It's not ideal obviously, but of course it’s a big competition that just falls at this time of the year.
"We'll have to look at that and take that into consideration, certainly regarding January as well. But like I said, we've got a big squad and people have to come in for that.”
Also, for the players, they would want to return and still find their places in the team available as those standing in for them might impress Parker for regular football.
The Clarets manager has confirmed that he will release his African trio after the Fulham match.
“That's after this weekend," Parker said asd per Burnley Express.
"I think it's come up now that I think they can leave after the Fulham game, so we've got a we've got a couple of extra games with those boys.”
Foster to make maiden AFCON appearance
This will be Foster's first appearance at AFCON after missing the last edition in Ivory Coast following a difficult spell dealing with mental health issues.
That makes the Burnley star keen to emerge from Morocco as one of the tournament's top goal-scorers and mark an unforgettable maiden AFCON appearance.
But he will first have to convince Bafana coach Hugo Broos that he deserves to start ahead of his main contender upfront in Orlando Pirates forward Evidence Makgopa.
He will also have to rise above his goal drought at Burnley and not let it weigh him down mentally.
Also, being an English Premier League player, that is likely to push Foster to prove that he plays at a very high competition at club level.
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup also on the horizon, the former Pirates attacker would be out to stay in Broos' plans and make himself a player who can be relied upon on the biggest stage.
What comes next?
It would be crucial for Foster to deliver some top performances at AFCON so that he returns to Burnley in January with confidence.
This is key considering his current struggles for goals, as well as his club's fight against demotion to the Championship.
With Parker likely to shop for a forward in January, a terrific AFCON outing for Foster will help him stay as a Burnley regular.