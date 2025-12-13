AFCON-bound Bafana Bafana forward Lyle Foster extends goal drought as Burnley remain in English Premier League relegation zone after Fulham defeat

Lyle Foster lasted 62 minutes as Burnley went down 3-2 to visiting Fulham in an English Premier League clash at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Bafana Bafana forward started the match but was substituted without registering a goal or an assist.

It marked the continuation of a worrying goal drought for Foster, who last found the back of the net for Burnley on October 26 in a 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Since then, the striker has gone six consecutive matches without scoring as the Clarets continue to battle against relegation.

In the 13 league games he has featured in for his club this season, Foster has managed just two goals and one assist.

Those numbers underline a challenging campaign for the South African international, who is still searching for consistency in front of goal.

The dry spell appears not ideal ahead of the 2025 AFCON tournament, where the Bafana star will be eager to rediscover his scoring touch and make a strong impression.