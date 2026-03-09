adidas drop throwback to iconic 1994 USMNT away jersey as Alexi Lalas turns model

While adidas haven't explicitly said this is a reproduction of the 1994 away shirt, the timing means you can draw your own conclusions as the drop comes three months out from the 2026 World Cup getting underway in North America. Former USMNT star Alexi Lalas, who played at the '94 World Cup and wore the original shirt, is among those to model the new collection.

"With the U.S. Denim jersey, we set out to capture the side of American soccer that has always been distinctive and original," adidas Football's design director, Inigo Turner, said on the release. "This design leans into that spirit with bold graphics, fearless color and a belief that the game here should look and feel like it belongs to the people."