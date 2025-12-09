'He actually looks like a goalkeeper!' - Senne Lammens hailed as a 'massive upgrade' on Andre Onana after 'dominant' start to Man Utd career

Lammens’ impact has not gone unnoticed by the greatest manager in United’s history. Sir Alex Ferguson, speaking to Raceday RTV, highlighted the 23-year-old's maturity between the sticks.

He said: "There are signs, the manager has had some good signs. Particularly the goalkeeper has been outstanding, he’s only played three or four games and he’s looking really good. Of course, Mbeumo and Cunha, the new players from Wolves and Brentford, they’ve added to it. I hope the manager gets a bit of success because at United you need to have success - the signs are getting better."

United supporters have embraced their new number one with gusto. During the 2-0 victory over Sunderland, which delivered the club’s first clean sheet of the season, the Stretford End chanted: “Are you Schmeichel in disguise?”

Lammens, smiling but modest, dismissed the comparison.

He told United's website: "It was really nice to hear it already in the first game [against Sunderland]. I think it is a sign that the fans are happy with me. It feels really good that I can give them that trust."

While fans are already dreaming, head coach Ruben Amorim has cautioned against premature hype.

He said in October: "The first impression in this club is really important; to maintain the level is even more important and is really difficult.

"He’s not [Peter] Schmeichel yet. He’s a young guy with talent. He showed a lot of composure, and the fans liked it. But again, that is in the past; we need to prove in the next game."