AC Milan reportedly weighing Mexico's Santiago Giménez future as possible West Ham swap emerges
Milan losing confidence in Giménez
AC Milan are preparing to reshape their attack after an uneven first half of the season, and Santiago Giménez has emerged as a key uncertainty, according to reports. The 24-year-old arrived with high expectations and has continued to earn starts, but he has yet to score in Serie A and recently missed time through injury. His profile has not fully convinced Massimiliano Allegri, whose system has been a difficult fit for the Mexican striker. It is not the first time Milan have evaluated his future, either - a similar swap proposal was explored last summer.
West Ham’s Füllkrug emerges as preferred option
European reports claim Milan could offer Giménez to West Ham in exchange for Niclas Füllkrug. The German striker, valued at around $11.6 million (€10 million), is significantly cheaper than Giménez, whose market value stands at $29.1 million (€25 million). That financial gap - along with an eight-year age difference - makes the deal particularly attractive for the Premier League side.
Füllkrug seeking a fresh start
Füllkrug has endured a difficult time in England, scoring just three times in 27 matches after his move from Dortmund. His agent has already opened the door to a January exit as the 31-year-old looks to recover form. Milan view him as the physical, traditional No. 9 Allegri wants to pair with Christopher Nkunku for the rest of the season.
What the move would mean for Giménez
A move to West Ham would place Giménez firmly in the Premier League spotlight, though it would also come with challenges - competing for European places is generally more difficult in England than in Serie A. Still, with Milan actively assessing striker options and growing questions over whether Giménez has met expectations, a winter departure is becoming increasingly plausible. This time, he may not be part of the long-term plans.
