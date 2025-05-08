USMNT’s Christian Pulisic and AC Milan's players to wear mothers’ surnames on kits for Mother’s Day tribute

AC MilanSiddhant LazarUSMNT’s Christian Pulisic and AC Milan's players to wear mothers’ surnames on kits for Mother’s Day tributeSerie AC. PulisicAC MilanUSARossoneri set to continue their groundbreaking tradition of having first-team players wear their mothers' maiden names on their match jerseysPlayers will display their maternal surnames on their kits San Siro screens and LED displays to feature special Mother's Day graphics Initiative supports fundraising campaign for teenage mothers through Fondazione Milan Article continues below