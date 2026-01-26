Ex-AC Milan, Chelsea & Brazil striker in talks over sensational takeover of League Two club Colchester United

In a development that has stunned English football, The Daily Gazette reports that Pato has held "provisional talks" regarding a potential investment in Colchester United. The 36-year-old, who was once considered the brightest young talent in world football, was a surprise guest in Essex on Saturday afternoon, where he witnessed the U’s secure a vital 2-1 victory over Fleetwood Town.

The presence of the former Brazil international was far more than a casual visit. Pato was photographed pitchside prior to kick-off accompanied by the club’s long-standing owner and chairman, Cowling, as well as the club’s consultant, Mitchell B. Reiss. He later watched proceedings from the Chairman’s Suite, where Colchester MP Pam Cox was also in attendance.

While the exact nature of Pato’s potential role remains undefined at this early stage, it is understood that behind-the-scenes discussions have taken place regarding the possibility of the Brazilian injecting funds into the League Two outfit. Whether this would manifest as a full takeover or a significant minority investment is currently unclear, but the sheer prospect of a player who once lit up the San Siro taking charge at Colchester has sent shockwaves through the fanbase.