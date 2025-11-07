GOAL takes a look at how fans have reacted to Orlando Pirates Abdeslam Ouaddou's rotation decision on Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
'Abdeslam Ouaddou was sent by Morocco to destabilise Bafana Bafana, but Mbekezeli Mbokazi said he is tired; Orlando Pirates have the squad to be CAF Champions League winners, we focus on PSL! Collect one point from Mamelodi Sundowns and beat the rest' - Fans
Good Mbokazi-Sibisi decisionIt was a good tactical decision but was going to backfire had he lost the game. Like Mbatha, rented fans were going to mount pressure on him. Ouaddou is a good tactician, he is gradually increasing the depth of the team. He will soon bring Buthelezi into the fore. He wants urgency and purpose. He plays a high-intensity and pressing game. Slow and lazy players don't fit into his system - Solly Mashai
Ouaddou has surpassed RiveiroThey may call you Giraffe 🦒 or whatever they want, but I have never seen a clever coach like you🤞. Your squad rotation is 💯 %. Your work has surpassed what Jose Riveiro has done in terms of philosophy, strategy and techniques - Cosmos Kgoboko
Time for Olisa NdahSibisi didn't disappoint us, I think you must introduce Ndah also 10 to 15 minutes - Akhona Kantyo
Lucky Ouaddou playing dangerous game
You can say all you like the guys luck is still on his side. Continue praising what he's doing, the guy is playing a dangerous tactical mind game that one day will back fire and it will be saying where was so and so - LN Musha
Tired Mbokazi
This Mbokazi says he's tired, he takes us for granted. Ouaddou we nearly drawn because of you – Kwena Johnny Sepheka
Bucs opponents don't know what to expect
He is the only coach who understands how to deal wth the huge squad. Opposition don’t know what to expect - Tee KayVee
Ouaddou sent by Morocco to destabilise Bafana
He was sent by Morocco to destabilise the SA National team Bafana Bafana 😂 - Sakholwethu Madlopha
Ouaddou the tactical genius
A coach displaying his skill...we are going places with this coach guys,let's just honour Dr Khoza for all this! Whoever recommended this coach to him is a true genius! - Paul Hlaba
What I like about coach Abdeslam is that he knows how to read the game. His timing is always perfect. He's a tactical genius. Secondly. He doesn't care about fans' opinion. He plays whoever he believes in, focus on those who can deliver better results - Simphiwe Kunene
Ouaddou: Get a point from Downs and hit the rest
This one is clever mathematically....get one point from Sundowns and hit the rest... unlike our previous coaches, they would rather win Sundowns and Chiefs and lose the rest - Vellie Ft Ndlovu
Riveiro failed to manage his squad
Jose failed to manage his squad, hence towards the end of the season we dropped the ball. Ouaddou as a former player he understands the players and workload - Mbi Skway Aviwe
Mofokeng shouting "Four, Five, One"
I saw Mofokeng shouting "Four, Five, One" when he was subbed in, I knew it was over - KuliSoul Thaweni
Pirates can win the Champions League
We got a good squad to be crowned champions of Africa. Unfortunately, the god of soccer was not on our side. Our main focus now is de Betway League and all other Cups to wipe our tears - Msizi Bhengu