Abdeslam Ouaddou warned against his rotation policy at Orlando Pirates 'let's continue with our winning team' and avoid 'chopping and changing'

Former defender and captain Lucky Lekgwathi has advised Ouaddou to maintain his winning team, ahead of the Soweto derby.

"You know, it's not easy, but I think most of them have played the derby before. They know what it means to play the derby. Obviously, there's pride at stake, there are bragging rights, and there's history. So, you can lose a lot of games, but to lose to Kaizer Chiefs, I think it's something that they must avoid," Lekgwathi told Soccer Laduma.

“And it's something that is going to bring them happiness. If they win, they might just keep on winning consistently. But unfortunately, they lost. But I think for me, it's because of chopping and changing, giving other players a chance. And I think with the second round, there's no chance to give other players a chance or to test players. If you want to win the league or to challenge the league, you know I'm talking from experience.

“I know with me, or my team, or my generation, we never changed the team too much. In the second round, we continue with the same team. I remember there was a time when the coach wanted to give us a rest. And I said, 'No, no, no, I'm okay'. I want to finish the season because I want to win the league. You know, the same as Benni (McCarthy) and (Siyabonga) Sangweni, because we were ageing," he added.

“So, I think the same thing should happen now; let's continue with our winning team. Obviously, in games like this, everyone is becoming involved."