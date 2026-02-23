Abdeslam Ouaddou warned against his rotation policy at Orlando Pirates 'let's continue with our winning team' and avoid 'chopping and changing'
Legendary advice for Ouaddou
During the off-season transfer window, Orlando Pirates signed more than 10 players in a bid to strengthen the squad.
In January, more were brought on board, and that meant head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou had several players under him.
In order to make use of each player, the Moroccan tactician perfected a rotational policy that led to tweaks in the starting line-ups now and then.
The policy worked, and Pirates won the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout. However, the Soweto giants were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup, and now questions have been raised on whether there is a need to rotate or not.
'Chopping and changing' policy discouraged
Former defender and captain Lucky Lekgwathi has advised Ouaddou to maintain his winning team, ahead of the Soweto derby.
"You know, it's not easy, but I think most of them have played the derby before. They know what it means to play the derby. Obviously, there's pride at stake, there are bragging rights, and there's history. So, you can lose a lot of games, but to lose to Kaizer Chiefs, I think it's something that they must avoid," Lekgwathi told Soccer Laduma.
“And it's something that is going to bring them happiness. If they win, they might just keep on winning consistently. But unfortunately, they lost. But I think for me, it's because of chopping and changing, giving other players a chance. And I think with the second round, there's no chance to give other players a chance or to test players. If you want to win the league or to challenge the league, you know I'm talking from experience.
“I know with me, or my team, or my generation, we never changed the team too much. In the second round, we continue with the same team. I remember there was a time when the coach wanted to give us a rest. And I said, 'No, no, no, I'm okay'. I want to finish the season because I want to win the league. You know, the same as Benni (McCarthy) and (Siyabonga) Sangweni, because we were ageing," he added.
“So, I think the same thing should happen now; let's continue with our winning team. Obviously, in games like this, everyone is becoming involved."
Khoza inspiration needed
Apart from encouraging Ouaddou to maintain the team, Lekgwathi has asked Bucs chairman Irvin Khoza to encourage the players after recent setbacks.
"And, after losing two games against Mamelodi Sundowns and against Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup, you need the big boss to come and talk to the players," he continued.
"So, you need someone who is going to motivate them. Yes, the coach can motivate them, but as someone who is the leader of the team, come to have a meeting with the players and talk to them.
"So, most of them are young; things like this, they can break them. And a derby is something that can build or break you. So, it's going to be important for, I think, for the chairman to talk to the players and tell them the importance of playing this game," the former Bucs skipper concluded.
Soweto giants meet, each in need of a win
The highly anticipated fixture is coming at a time when both giants need the points to keep their PSL title dream very much alive.
Pirates and Chiefs will also meet just after each suffered blows in the Nedbank Cup, where they were eliminated.