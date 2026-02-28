Abdeslam Ouaddou unfazed despite 'spicy' Soweto Derby win over Kaizer Chiefs: 'It doesn’t make a difference, it’s important for the fans'

Coach Ouaddou was delighted that his team managed to secure bragging rights, but it was just like any other win for him.

"I think this is a very interesting question to play the derby as a player, or as a coach, for me it’s the same taste because of the rivalry, the taste is the same, it’s spicy," he said in a presser.

“The difference is as a player, you are focused on your own performances because you want to look good, to play well for the fans, and to make a good performance, but as a coach, you’re not looking at yourself, more at 20, 35 players as we have.

“I’m a coach, for me it doesn’t make such a difference, it’s an important game for the fans, it’s two big clubs, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, among the biggest clubs in Africa, so today you can say it wasn’t only a Soweto Derby, it was like a Champions League game today," Ouaddou concluded.