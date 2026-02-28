Abdeslam Ouaddou unfazed despite 'spicy' Soweto Derby win over Kaizer Chiefs: 'It doesn’t make a difference, it’s important for the fans'
Ouaddou shines on his Soweto Derby debut
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou tasted his first Soweto derby on Saturday against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium.
The former Marumo Gallants coach masterminded a 3-0 win to open a three-point gap on top of the table.
Spicy win, but...
Coach Ouaddou was delighted that his team managed to secure bragging rights, but it was just like any other win for him."I think this is a very interesting question to play the derby as a player, or as a coach, for me it’s the same taste because of the rivalry, the taste is the same, it’s spicy," he said in a presser.
“The difference is as a player, you are focused on your own performances because you want to look good, to play well for the fans, and to make a good performance, but as a coach, you’re not looking at yourself, more at 20, 35 players as we have.
“I’m a coach, for me it doesn’t make such a difference, it’s an important game for the fans, it’s two big clubs, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, among the biggest clubs in Africa, so today you can say it wasn’t only a Soweto Derby, it was like a Champions League game today," Ouaddou concluded.
Chiefs were nowehere close to Pirates
Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze conceded Pirates had so much quality.
“I believe that the opponents deserve the win; we were nowhere near them. The first four, five goals we conceded a goal on the short corner, that maybe took a toll on how we wanted to start the game," Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze said in his post-match interview.
“I feel like in the second half, in the half we came with better intentions, with better ideas, as well as the opponents used tricks in the first 15 minutes, every minute falling and taking our energy down too. After that, the third goal, Miguel is out, we are a man down, and we don’t manage the moment well.
“It’s a big disappointment, but we still have 13 games to go. We need to pick our heads up. It’s a very difficult pill to swallow, but we need to swallow it and go back to the training field to work more," he concluded.
When is the next Soweto Derby
The next meeting between the sides will be on Saturday, April 25, at the FNB Stadium.