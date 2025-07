The Buccaneers ended their pre-season tour of Spain on a high, sealing a win over Granada at Marbella Centre on Saturday.

Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side went on to secure a 2-0 win over former La Liga outfit Granada, thanks to goals from Patrick Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng.

The victory marked the end of Pirates’ European preparations as they now return to South Africa to gear up for the 2025-26 season.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted on social media following the friendly clash.

