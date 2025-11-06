Abdeslam Ouaddou reveals the weapon that finished Golden Arrows & insists Orlando Pirates 'have no substitutes'

On paper and on the pitch, Orlando Pirates looked a better team by far against Golden Arrows, who were keen on causing an upset.

Interestingly, the Manqoba Mngqithi-led men had not beaten the Sea Robbers in the Premier Soccer League for the last four seasons; they had lost six consecutive matches and managed two draws.

The Buccaneers opened the scoring when Nkosikhona Ndaba’s effort took a wicked deflection off Ayanda Jiyane and looped into the back of the net to break the deadlock.

Thokozani Khumalo restored parity with about twenty minutes to go before Yanela Mbuthuma converted Patrick Maswanganyi's assist to make it 2-1.

Moments later, Relebohile Mofokeng delivered another assist for the former Richards Bay striker, who showed composure before completing his brace and making it 3-1 in favour of his team.