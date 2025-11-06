Abdeslam Ouaddou reveals the weapon that finished Golden Arrows & insists Orlando Pirates 'have no substitutes'
How Pirates won the King Zwelithini contest
On paper and on the pitch, Orlando Pirates looked a better team by far against Golden Arrows, who were keen on causing an upset.
Interestingly, the Manqoba Mngqithi-led men had not beaten the Sea Robbers in the Premier Soccer League for the last four seasons; they had lost six consecutive matches and managed two draws.
The Buccaneers opened the scoring when Nkosikhona Ndaba’s effort took a wicked deflection off Ayanda Jiyane and looped into the back of the net to break the deadlock.
Thokozani Khumalo restored parity with about twenty minutes to go before Yanela Mbuthuma converted Patrick Maswanganyi's assist to make it 2-1.
Moments later, Relebohile Mofokeng delivered another assist for the former Richards Bay striker, who showed composure before completing his brace and making it 3-1 in favour of his team.
- Backpagepix
How did Ouaddou stop Arrows?
Prior to the Wednesday contest, Abafana Bes'thende had managed to win five out of the six games that they had played across all competitions. They were playing the Sea Robbers, who were also keen on bouncing back to winning ways after an initial 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns.
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou had a plan on how to stop his hosts from getting a result they desperately needed in the mid-week date.
"I think I have to really congratulate the boys, they started the game exactly the way we wanted to start it. Meaning, that we need to play high with high intensity, some nice football, we tried to beat this back-four, but at the same time to create some numerical superiority in the central corridor," he told the media.
"It worked and we scored early, but at the same time it was very important for me not to let this team play because they have a fantastic coach, let’s see it, good team, and it’s a team if you let them play, they can cause you trouble.
"So, the target was not to let them play, and I think it’s tough for us, we keep the dynamic at the same time, we give the opportunity to all the boys to show what they do on the pitch, so it’s fantastic, I’m very happy," Ouaddou concluded.
- Backpage
No subs at Pirates!
The substitutes introduced by Ouaddou made a massive contribution to the team.
Thalente Mbatha was solid in midfield after replacing the injured Sihle Nduli. At the same time, Maswanganyi and Mofokeng, who was making a return from injury, assisted another substitute, Mbuthuma, to win the game for Bucs.
The show impressed Ouaddou, who insisted every player has a massive role to play for the club regardless of whether he starts or not.
"It’s the team spirit we want in Orlando Pirates; everybody is important," the former Fulham man added.
"I always say there’s no substitute, there are only players and impact players, and we continue like that, we hope to keep this dynamic, team spirit until the end of the season.
"I can tell you that if we keep this team spirit, if we keep this end to go forward to score goals and to be strong to keep the self-development, I think we can have some good ambitions," Ouaddou stated.
- Backpagepix
Why the PSL race is promising to be exciting
As opposed to the last few seasons, the race for the title looks interesting after 10 matches or so, as top guns push for the crown.
The defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, have not been at their usual best when compared to the yesteryears, but are still at the helm with 25 points from 12 games.
Bucs, who have finished second in the last three seasons, are just behind with 22 points from 10 matches, the same number of points as rejuvenated Kaizer Chiefs, who have an inferior goal difference from 11 outings.
If it continues like this, South Africans have every reason to anticipate a thrilling race.