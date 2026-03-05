Bucs' head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou restrained himself from criticising the referee but chose to defend the official, arguing that it was a difficult situation.

"Look, it's very difficult in the image to see. When I see the image, it seems like the ball is touching the chest and after, the hand. But I want to put myself in the shoes of the referee; it's not easy," Ouaddou said.

"The action is too fast to see, and I don't want to blame anyone there. It's difficult to judge; it's like that.

"No, this is not my job to answer for that. For me, I'm just coaching my team and trying to play some nice football and to be ambitious for our club, for our fans," he added.

"If something has to be decided in that case, I put my trust and my confidence in the institutions to do so."