Abdeslam Ouaddou reacts to controversial decision that denied Orlando Pirates penalty against Polokwane City 'I want to put myself in the shoes of the referee'
- Backpage
Pirates fight hard
The Premier Soccer League encounter against Polokwane City really tested Orlando Pirates' grit and fighting spirit.
The match was destined for a 1-1 draw, but a late strike by Patrick Maswanaganyi saw the Soweto giants emerge the winners.
The scoreline could have been bigger, but a chance to make it 3-1 was denied after referee Luxolo Badi first awarded the Buccaneers a penalty before he changed his mind.
- Backpage
'It is not easy'
Bucs' head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou restrained himself from criticising the referee but chose to defend the official, arguing that it was a difficult situation.
"Look, it's very difficult in the image to see. When I see the image, it seems like the ball is touching the chest and after, the hand. But I want to put myself in the shoes of the referee; it's not easy," Ouaddou said.
"The action is too fast to see, and I don't want to blame anyone there. It's difficult to judge; it's like that.
"No, this is not my job to answer for that. For me, I'm just coaching my team and trying to play some nice football and to be ambitious for our club, for our fans," he added.
"If something has to be decided in that case, I put my trust and my confidence in the institutions to do so."
- Backpage
Keeping the spirit
The three away points boosted Bucs chances of remaining in the title race. A drop of points would have seen the gap between them and Mamelodi Sundowns widen.
As the race tightens, Ouaddou has said his players must develop a strong character and spirit, which he believes will help them.
“No, I think we have to keep the spirit because at least it’s not easy to create chances; at least we are on the right path in terms of football with what we’re producing with the boys. Let's keep that," the former Marumo Gallants tactician said.
"Let’s keep this mentality, character, and spirit of the team, and if you want to be more ambitious, you will definitely have to have this killer instinct, but it’s not the first time I’m saying that."
- Orlando Pirates
What next for Bucs?
Their next game will be on March 11 against Richards Bay. The match will give them a chance to go to the top of the PSL with more points, as Downs will be engaged in the CAF Champions League.