Abdeslam Ouaddou rates Tshepang Moremi's contribution as Orlando Pirates chase PSL title and reveals Bafana Bafana midfielder's 'gift of working hard'

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has reserved special praise for midfielder Tshepang Moremi who joined the Buccaneers from AmaZulu before the start of this season.

The 25-year-old has turned himself into a key figure for the Buccaneers and that has not gone unnoticed by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

He has scored five goals in 11 games in all competitions for the Soweto giants whio are fighting to win their first Premier Soccer League title since 2012.

