Relebohile Mofokeng and Marcelo Allende, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Abdeslam Ouaddou opens up on tactical gamble that backfired in Orlando Pirates' PSL loss against Mamelodi Sundowns

The Soweto giants hosted the Brazilians at the iconic FNB Stadium on Wednesday night in the Premier Soccer League outing. However, despite coming into the game as favourites, the Sea Robbers failed to take their chances and were eventually punished 2-1. The result reduced the gap between the teams to just three points.

  • Nkhosikhona Ndaba, Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, February 2025Backpage

    Mofokeng as a No.10

    Prior to the game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, Relebohile Mofokeng played in the No. 10 role in matches against Magesi, AmaZulu, and Marumo Gallants.

    The 21-year-old delivered three goals and two assists from the position owing to his intelligence on and off the ball.

  • Brayan Leon and Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    The surprise change

    However, against Sundowns, Mofokeng was pushed wide alongside Oswin Appollis to pave the way for Patrick Maswanganyi, who was played behind Yanela Mbuthuma. 

    The gamble didn't work as coach Abdeslam Ouaddou had anticipated, resulting in the 2-1 loss against the defending champions.

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates Backpage

    Ouaddou concedes mistake

    In his interview with the media, Ouaddou admitted he made a mistake by pushing the Bafana Bafana international wide where he struggled.

    "We’ve already discussed Rele’s quality. He’s a clever player who can cover two or three positions in the modern game,” the former international defender stated. 

    “While he has performed well on the wing, I believe he is most effective as a ’10.’ Why? Because in the centre, he has 360 degrees of passing and movement options. 

    "On the flank, the touchline limits him to 180 degrees," Ouaddou added.

    “However, we have to manage the squad and our impact players. Today [Wednesday night], we moved him around quite a bit. Usually, when a player settles into a role, they find their rhythm; shifting them multiple times can be destabilising. 

    "Moving forward, we should aim to keep him more central or stable in one role per game. 

    "While I gave him and [Oswin] Appollis the freedom to swap sides to surprise the opponent, I think we moved him between the ‘inside’ and ‘outside’ too often, which may have disrupted his game," he further explained.

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Abdeslam Ouaddou, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    The next plan for Mofokeng

    The ex-Fulham star has now revealed his plan to help Mofokeng be more effective in the forthcoming assignments.

    “To help him reach the next level, we must believe in him and simulate high-pressure situations in training,” Ouaddou continued. 

    “At the highest level, you have less time to think and make decisions. With his low centre of gravity, we need to keep challenging him to make those elite-level decisions under constant pressure," the Bucs tactician concluded.


