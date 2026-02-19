Abdeslam Ouaddou opens up on tactical gamble that backfired in Orlando Pirates' PSL loss against Mamelodi Sundowns

In his interview with the media, Ouaddou admitted he made a mistake by pushing the Bafana Bafana international wide where he struggled.

"We’ve already discussed Rele’s quality. He’s a clever player who can cover two or three positions in the modern game,” the former international defender stated.

“While he has performed well on the wing, I believe he is most effective as a ’10.’ Why? Because in the centre, he has 360 degrees of passing and movement options.

"On the flank, the touchline limits him to 180 degrees," Ouaddou added.

“However, we have to manage the squad and our impact players. Today [Wednesday night], we moved him around quite a bit. Usually, when a player settles into a role, they find their rhythm; shifting them multiple times can be destabilising.

"Moving forward, we should aim to keep him more central or stable in one role per game.

"While I gave him and [Oswin] Appollis the freedom to swap sides to surprise the opponent, I think we moved him between the ‘inside’ and ‘outside’ too often, which may have disrupted his game," he further explained.