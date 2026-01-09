+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

'Abdeslam Ouaddou is yet to meet Kaizer Chiefs but Mzansi football can show you flames after praise! Orlando Pirates don't care about Mbekezeli Mbokazi, we have Olisa Ndah; Where is Jose Riveiro?' Fans

The former Morocco and Fulham defender is flying high with the Sea Robbers after joining them from Marumo Gallants in the off-season transfer window, where he replaced the Spaniard tactician. He has so far won the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout and is hoping to win the Premier Soccer League and the Nedbank Cup as well.

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Wedson Nyirenda recently praised coach Abdeslam Ouaddou's work at Orlando Pirates, where he has led the Buccaneers into what looks like a serious challenge for the Premier Soccer League title. 

Nevertheless, the former Zambia coach pointed out that the squad still faces one key challenge in finding a suitable replacement for Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who has left the Soweto giants for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire FC.

Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL.

  • Lebone Seema of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Sibisi and Seema will continue with legacy

    Even without Mbekezeli Mbokazi, captain Nkosinathi Sibisi and Lebone Seema will continue with the legacy - Mlu Fistos

  • Mandla Ncikazi and Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Ncikazi is the problem

    Abdeslam Ouaddou is good, but the man next to him, Mandla Ncikazi, is a problem - Tshepo Lebotse

  • Orlando Pirates FansBackpage

    As long as Pirates are out of CAF CL...

    As long as Orlando Pirates are out of CAF Champions League and Bafana Bafana are out of the AFCON with players not injured, I'm fine - Kgatla

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Chicago Fire, December 2025Chicago Fire

    Chicago Fire were supposed to wait until end of season

    But the American team, Chicago Fire, were supposed to wait for us until the end of the season for Mbekezeli Mbokazi -  Bhekithemba Shange

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Khanyisa Mayo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Have Chiefs found Mthethwa replacement?

    We don't care about Mbokazi; he is on another level, but have Kaizer Chiefs found Mthethwa's replacement? - Jabu

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Who will fill Mbokazi's gap?

    My worry is who will close the gap left by Mbokazi? The person who will be played there should be good enough - Tlhalefang Moleleki 

  • Jose Riveiro, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Even Riveiro thought he was big for Pirates

    Good coach in Wadu, then that guy Jose Riviero was doing a good job, but decided not to renew his contract. He thought he was big for Pirates, and Egypt could be better. Where is he now - Zukile Benya

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Ouaddou is yet to meet Chiefs!

    Ouaddou is yet to meet the mighty Amakhosi and Mamelodi Sundowns, that is where he's going to be tested - Vico Thula Khethukuthula

  • Olisah Ndah and Thabiso Sesane, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Sesane and Ndah, our walls of Jericho!

    Thabiso Sesane and Olisa Ndah, our walls of Jericho, were already there before our best boy, Mbokazi, so no worries. Lebone Seema is also doing fantastic - Sandile Sithole

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    South African football can show you flames

    Well, we will see soon; South African football can show you flames immediately after receiving praise - Scelo Sikhakhane

