Abdeslam Ouaddou fires warning shots at Mamelodi Sundowns and the rest of the Premier Soccer League teams as Orlando Pirates coach declares the Buccaneers will ‘fight until the end’ for the title
- Backpage
Pirates on a good run
Orlando Pirates have pieced together an impressive run in the Premier Soccer League, registering nine victories, one draw and just two defeats from their opening 12 fixtures to amass a tally of 28 points.
Their latest triumph, a 2‑0 win over Durban City at Moses Mabhida Stadium, courtesy of well‑taken goals from Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi, propelled the Buccaneers to the summit of the standings and opened up a slender three‑point cushion over defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Yet the picture remains finely balanced, with Masandawana scheduled to face Siwelele FC on Tuesday, 2 December, a fixture that could see them reclaim top spot should they secure maximum points.
Regardless of how the table shifts, the title race is already simmering with intensity, and Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has made it clear his side will not relent - vowing to fight until the very end of the campaign.
- Backpagepix
Ouaddou fires warning to rest of the PSL
“When you come to Orlando Pirates, I think you are not coming here to play for fifth place or third,” Ouaddou told the media.
“Definitely, you come to compete for the title, so we cannot hide it. We need to compete, and there are a lot of good teams in this PSL that are competing for the title.
“So, we are one of those teams, and we will definitely fight, fight, fight until the end of the season,” the coach concluded.
- Backpage
Could this finally be Pirates’ year?
For seasons stretching back into memory, the Buccaneers have been forced to watch from the sidelines as Sundowns tightened their iron grip on the PSL crown, year after year, reinforcing their dominance and leaving rivals chasing shadows. Yet, as the current campaign unfolds, there is a growing sense that the tide may finally be shifting. Pirates, with a squad brimming with quality in every department - defensive steel that refuses to bend, midfield creativity that sparks imagination and attacking firepower capable of striking fear into any opponent - are beginning to look like genuine challengers, poised to break Masandawana’s long‑standing stranglehold on the domestic game.
Their form has carried them to the summit of the standings, igniting belief among the faithful that this could be the season where history bends in their favour, where the narrative changes and the Sea Robbers reclaim their place at the pinnacle. The atmosphere around the club is charged with anticipation, supporters daring to dream that the years of waiting may finally give way to triumph. Yet the true test lies not in what has already been achieved, but in what is still to come: sustaining momentum and intensity when the league resumes after the Africa Cup of Nations break.
If Pirates can maintain their rhythm, keep their composure and continue to fight with the same hunger that has carried them this far, the battle for the title may at last tilt their way. And should that happen, the 2025/26 season will be remembered not simply as another campaign, but as the one where the Buccaneers fought back with defiance, resilience and belief to reclaim the crown from Sundowns and re‑establish themselves at the very summit of South African football.
- Backpage
Attention turns to Carling Knockout Cup final
With their league form glowing and confidence riding high, Pirates now redirect their focus to another monumental challenge - the Carling Knockout Cup final against Marumo Gallants on Saturday, 6 December. For Ouaddou’s side, this is not merely another fixture on the calendar but a chance to reinforce their growing reputation as a team capable of conquering on multiple fronts.
The Buccaneers have already proven their pedigree earlier in the season, sweeping Stellenbosch aside with a commanding 3‑0 victory to clinch their fourth‑consecutive MTN8 crown in September. That triumph added yet another jewel to their storied legacy, and now the opportunity arises to secure a second cup title in just a matter of months.
With a squad brimming with quality, momentum flowing from their unbeaten league run and belief surging through the fanbase, Pirates enter the showdown with Gallants determined to underline their resurgence. Victory would not only deliver silverware but also send a powerful message across South African football: the Sea Robbers are here to dominate, hungry for glory and ready to fight for every prize on offer this season.