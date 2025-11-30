Abdeslam Ouaddou fires warning shots at Mamelodi Sundowns and the rest of the Premier Soccer League teams as Orlando Pirates coach declares the Buccaneers will ‘fight until the end’ for the title

For seasons stretching back into memory, the Buccaneers have been forced to watch from the sidelines as Sundowns tightened their iron grip on the PSL crown, year after year, reinforcing their dominance and leaving rivals chasing shadows. Yet, as the current campaign unfolds, there is a growing sense that the tide may finally be shifting. Pirates, with a squad brimming with quality in every department - defensive steel that refuses to bend, midfield creativity that sparks imagination and attacking firepower capable of striking fear into any opponent - are beginning to look like genuine challengers, poised to break Masandawana’s long‑standing stranglehold on the domestic game.

Their form has carried them to the summit of the standings, igniting belief among the faithful that this could be the season where history bends in their favour, where the narrative changes and the Sea Robbers reclaim their place at the pinnacle. The atmosphere around the club is charged with anticipation, supporters daring to dream that the years of waiting may finally give way to triumph. Yet the true test lies not in what has already been achieved, but in what is still to come: sustaining momentum and intensity when the league resumes after the Africa Cup of Nations break.

If Pirates can maintain their rhythm, keep their composure and continue to fight with the same hunger that has carried them this far, the battle for the title may at last tilt their way. And should that happen, the 2025/26 season will be remembered not simply as another campaign, but as the one where the Buccaneers fought back with defiance, resilience and belief to reclaim the crown from Sundowns and re‑establish themselves at the very summit of South African football.