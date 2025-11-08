Abdeslam Ouaddou explains why he made a change 'that people didn’t expect' after Orlando Pirates edge Richards Bay to reach 10th Carling Knockout final

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has revealed what convinced him to bring on Sinoxolo Kwayiba during the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final game against Richards Bay on Saturday.

In what looked like a surprising substitution, the Moroccan tactician swapped Yanela Mbuthuma in the second half when Pirates were enjoying a 1-0 lead. The Soweto giants held onto the slim win to advance.

Ouaddou has now stated that it was a tactical change that sought to counteract a danger that Richards Bay presented.

Other changes that Ouaddou made included Relebohile Mofokeng coming on for Sipho Mbule, Thabiso Lebitso replacing Deano van Rooyen, and Deon Hotto taking Nkosikhona Ndaba's place.

However, it is the Kwayiba-Mbuthuma change, and the Bucs coach took time to explain why it was necessary.