Abdeslam Ouaddou bold on Orlando Pirates' approach to 'one of the biggest Classico in Africa' after two weeks of the Buccaneers preparing for Mamelodi Sundowns

Log leaders Orlando Pirates host Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

It is a high-stakes affair as the Buccaneers are keen on wheeling away from second-placed Masandawana, who have six points less than them.

On the other hand, Masandawana are out to close in on the Soweto giants by claiming victory as they have also played a game less than Pirates.

The Buccaneers coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, has opened up on the significance of Wednesday's fixture.