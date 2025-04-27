Keenan Phillips & Daniel Msendami, Marumo Gallants vs Golden Arrows, April 2025Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Abdeslam Ouaddou addresses Kaizer Chiefs slayer Daniel Msendami's future amid reported Orlando Pirates' interest - 'We will sit down with the chairman to discuss players’ movements'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune UnitedD. MsendamiA. OuaddouJ. RiveiroKaizer Chiefs vs Marumo GallantsKaizer ChiefsMarumo Gallants

The 24-year-old Zimbabwe international is in his first season in the Premier Soccer League but already being linked with a big move.

  • Msendami joined Gallants from Jwaneng Galaxy
  • But he is already being linked with the Bucs
  • Ouaddou responds to interest in his forward
