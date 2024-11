Mzansi fans are still bubbling with joy after witnessing their national side qualifying for a second consecutive Afcon tournament under the Belgian.

Hugo Broos guided Bafana Bafana to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals after topping Group K.

Tuesday's 3-0 victory over South Sudan in Cape Town capped a campaign which saw South Africa finish unbeaten.

Fans went on social media to discuss about Broos and GOAL takes a look at what they were saying.