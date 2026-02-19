A jibe against Rhulani Mokwena? Miguel Cardoso makes bold claim after Mamelodi Sundowns' victory over Orlando Pirates
How Cardoso silenced old foe Mokwena
Last weekend, Mamelodi Sundowns played Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger in the CAF inter-club competition in Group C.
Masandawana claimed a 2-0 win at Loftus Versfeld Stadium to finish second in the pool, which gave them a quarter-final ticket where they will play Stade Malien.
Mokwena's outfit were eliminated alongside St Eloi Lupopo of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The big game!
On Wednesday, Sundowns were scheduled to face Premier Soccer League leaders Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium.
The Brazilians claimed a 2-1 victory which reduced the initial six-point gap to just three with a game in hand.
Brayan Leon scored a brace for his team while Patrick Maswanganyi scored Bucs' lone goal.
How Sundowns prepared against Pirates
In his interview with the media, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso explained the inconsistencies as well as the preparations against Bucs.
"I heard this week that Sundowns always play the same way. Sometimes things go well, sometimes things don’t go well. I come from a small village in Portugal, and my family is also very humble," he stated.
And that's how we had to live in this game, because the game is like a victory by car, sometimes you climb mountains, sometimes you go down, we worked a lot in terms of approaching the game, we brought different things, and challenges of how teams play," Cardoso clarified.
Pirates better tham Mokwena's MC Alger?
Cardoso has further claimed Bucs are a strong team with quality as opposed to the People's Club.
“This team of Pirates is high quality, I believe they are stronger than MC Alger, very strong, very very strong, that’s why they are competing in the league this way they are doing, that’s why today was very tough," he claimed.
“This is why this season, in 90 minutes played, we never beat them, but also never lost, we lost in penalties, as you know. It was tough, very tough to prepare for this match," he concluded.