A dig at former Bafana Bafana coach? Clinton Larsen insists he's 'not obsessed with coaching' Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates - 'A lot of coaches haven't won anything with big clubs'
The former Bucs midfielder explains why coaching the country's top teams is not his priority.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Larsen recently helped Magesi gain promotion
- He won the Carling Knockout with them
- Tactician comments on coaching big sides in Mzansi