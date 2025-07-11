2024 WAFCON - Tanzania vs Banyana Banyana Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow defending champions South Africa's 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations outing against the East African nation.

Banyana Banyana started Group C of the biennial WAFCON title defence with a win over Ghana to boost their chances of advancing.

On Friday, Desiree Ellis' team will play Tanzania, hoping to collect maximum points to get to the knockout phase.

This will be a massive game for either team since the result will determine their future in the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Tanzania and South Africa, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.