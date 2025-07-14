2024 WAFCON - Banyana Banyana vs Mali Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

After they were frustrated by Tanzania, Banyana are back in action hoping to conclude group games on a high.

South Africa and Mali clash in their 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Group C's final game at Honneur Stadium on Monday.

This is a crucial game, as the winner will top the group, given that both teams have four points. This game will also determine the quarterfinal matchups.

South Africa, the defending champions, started their title defence campaign strongly with a 2-0 win over Ghana before Tanzania held them to a 1-1 draw.

On the other hand, Mali defeated Tanzania 1-0 in their opener before they were held to a 1-1 draw by Ghana.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between South Africa and Mali, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.