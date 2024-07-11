'She can't play two games' - Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman issues injury updates on Mary Earps and Niamh Charles ahead of England's crucial Euro 2025 qualifiers with Ireland and Sweden Mary EarpsNiamh CharlesEnglandEuropean Championship QualificationWomen's football

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has given updates on injuries to Mary Earps and Niamh Charles as England prepare for two crucial Euro 2025 qualifiers.