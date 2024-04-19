Wolves vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: Arsenal to bounce back from three consecutive losses

We share our predictions and betting tips for Arsenal’s Premier League date with Wolves on Saturday night, including 4.40 odds on a 10-minute winner.

+

Wolves have reached a point in their season where there’s nothing much to play for. They enter this game 11th in the standings and are too far from the European places.

Wolves vs Arsenal Betting Tips

However, they will be grateful that they’re also away from the dogfight at the bottom. In fact, Gary O’Neil’s side have nine more points at this stage compared to last season.

Wolves fans should view it as progress, especially since they’ve taken some big scalps this term, including Manchester City and famous doubles against Tottenham and Chelsea.

Now Molineux must brace itself for the visit of a hurt and wounded Arsenal on Saturday night, a task that can go either way for the West Midlands outfit.

Mikel Arteta’s men were bitterly disappointed at exiting the Champions League during the week at the hands of Bayern Munich.

But on a positive note, they have six Premier League games left to push Manchester City and victory here on Saturday will take them to the summit, at least until next Wednesday.

Captain inspiration

Arsenal’s effervescent captain can sometimes lead the charge with the high press, which often pays dividends.

Odegaard chases lost causes and is highly influential in attack. The Norwegian scored three goals in five meetings with Wolves, including in the reverse fixture.

With Arsenal licking their wounds from three losses on the bounce in all competitions, Odegaard could be the inspiration the North Londoners need for this final stretch.

Wolves vs Arsenal Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Martin Odegaard @ 3.40 with 10bet

End-of-season feeling

Arteta’s troops boast the best away record in the division, only losing on three occasions. However, they can be slow to start when on the road.

Half of their 16 away league games ended in a draw at halftime. Considering the possibility of a midweek hangover, they may struggle to find their rhythm.

Crucially, the Gunners converted four of eight halftime draws into victories. With Wolves currently in a win-drought, the visitors could steal three points in the second half.

The hosts lost their last two competitive matches at home, conceding a minimum of two goals on both occasions.

Molineux already has that end-of-season feel and with the players seemingly taking their foot off the gas, Arsenal could romp home here.

Wolves vs Arsenal Betting Tip 2: Halftime/fulltime result - Draw/Arsenal @ 3.65 with 10bet

Early strides

While Arsenal may leave it late to snatch the points, they could start the process quite early. The Gunners have scored 34 goals in the first half this season.

10 of those arrived between the first whistle and the 15th minute with 60% of these early strikes coming on the road.

Of the eight goals that Wolves conceded in the first half at Molineux, half have come in the first quarter of an hour.

If the visitors want to put their recent troubles behind them, they could get off to a flyer here and make early inroads.

Wolves vs Arsenal Betting Tip 3: First 10 minutes - Arsenal @ 5.20 with 10bet