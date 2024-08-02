Why Orlando Pirates are Odds On to Win the MTN 8 Title

Orlando Pirates have long favoured the top-eight competitions through its various iterations. Check their odds to win the MTN 8 Title this year!

Orlando Pirates have long favoured the top-eight competitions through its various iterations. They’re in the hunt to become the first PSL team to win the MTN 8, or any of its predecessors for that matter, in three consecutive seasons. These are some of the reasons the Buccaneers will come out on top in this season’s precursor to the Betway Premiership.

Jose Riveiro’s record of losing one of 20 knockout games in South Africa. Pirates have added some quality players in the off-season. Mabasa is in red-hot form and likely to fire his team to victory.

Changes to the opposition

The biggest obstacle to Pirates walking away with another MTN 8 title is certainly Mamelodi Sundowns. However, much has changed since Masandawana won their seventh league title last season.

Coach Rhulani Mokoena has parted ways with the club and they’ve now appointed a host of coaches for the dugout. It could be a case of too many cooks for the PSL champions who recently added former Amazulu coach Romain Folz as an assistant to an already packed-out technical area that includes Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela, Wendell Robinson, and Kennedy Mweene.

Pirates may be the side to benefit from the bedding-in process that’s almost certain to plague the Brazilians this season, starting with edging them to the MTN 8 title.

Betting Tip: Orlando Pirates to win the MTN 8 title @ 3.00 with Hollywoodbets

The Spanish King of Knockout Football

Jose Riveiro is the first Spanish boss to take charge of a PSL club and he’s also on the brink of being only the second manager to last three seasons with the Sowetan giants. He’s already won the tournament in 2022 and 2023 and has only lost one of 20 knockout fixtures in South African football.

Aside from bagging the MTN 8 tournament last season, Riveiro led his charges to the Nedbank Cup title against all odds when they saw off a high-flying Mamelodi Sundowns in the final match of the 2023 season. The manager knows what it takes to win cup competitions, making his side a reliable option to lift the trophy.

Quality squad additions

The Buccaneers haven’t tinkered too much with their current squad. They’ve let go of some ageing stars such as Kermit Erasmus, Vincent Pule, and Fortune Makaringe among others. Their incomings are worth noting as Pirates secured the signature of Angolan Gilberto on a three-year deal.

The right-winger scored six times and bagged two assists in 14 appearances for CA Petroleos Luanda in the Angolan league last term. There’s no doubt that he will be a key figure in attack for Riveiro as they attempt to win the MTN 8 for a third consecutive season.

Showing faith

Goals have been shared around Evidence Makgopa, Zakhele Lepasa, and Tshegofatso Mabasa who form the spearhead of the Buccaneers’ attack. However, Mabasa has been in decent form lately, netting 10 goals in 13 appearances for Pirates since his move from Moroka Swallows. Riveiro will probably put his faith in these frontline players, giving the squad a massive boost in confidence.