Valencia vs Villarreal Predictions: Villarreal to Strike First, but Valencia to earn the First Point

Our football predictions expert believes Valencia will earn their first point of the season in an intense contest on Saturday at 21:30 GMT+2.

+

Valencia vs Villarreal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Valencia vs Villarreal

Match Drawn @3.40 with 10bet , representing a 29% chance of the match finishing as a tie.

, representing a 29% chance of the match finishing as a tie. Under 10 Corners @1.80 with 10bet , representing a 56% chance of the match having fewer than ten corner kicks.

, representing a 56% chance of the match having fewer than ten corner kicks. Villarreal to Score First and Draw @7.00 with 10bet, representing a 14% chance of the visitors scoring first and Valencia battling back for a point.

After three straight defeats, Valencia will fight hard for their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw with their Valencian rivals.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Valencian neighbours, Valencia and Villarreal, renew their long-time rivalry this weekend with second-placed Villarreal travelling to the Mestalla on Saturday evening.

As for this weekend’s hosts, Valencia, they find themselves at the foot of La Liga after suffering three successive losses to start the new campaign.

Scoring goals was Valencia’s problem last season and it looks like being no different in 2024/25, managing just two in their opening three fixtures. They’re also set to lose their star goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, to Premier League giants Liverpool.

It’s been a much more positive start to the new La Liga campaign for Villarreal. After a battling opening day draw with Atletico Madrid, back-to-back wins over Sevilla and Celta Vigo have moved Villarreal into second spot.

There’s no doubt this Villarreal team will score goals, but they’ll no doubt leak them too. Their most recent win over Celta Vigo was a seven-goal thriller, with Dani Parejo’s 100th-minute winner sending Estadio de la Ceramica wild with delight.

Probable Lineups for Valencia vs Villarreal

The probable lineup for Valencia in 4-4-2:

Dimitrievski; Foulquier, Vazquez, Tarrega, Mosquera, Lopez, Rioja, Pepelu, Guillamon, Duro, Mir

The probable lineup for Villarreal in 4-4-2:

Conde; Femenia, Cardona, Albiol, Bailly, Pino, Baena, Comesana, Parejo, Moreno, Groeneveld

Spoils to be shared

Although Villarreal have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, their rivalry with Valencia could be a roadblock to continuing their early season form.

Villarreal last won at the Mestalla back in 2017 in an ill-tempered 1-0 victory. Although recent history suggests Valencia should be big favourites, their poor start, coupled with the sale of Mamardashvili, leaves the hosts looking vulnerable.

Nevertheless, after three straight losses, Ruben Baraja will be desperate for his team to get at least a point on the board this weekend.

Valencia vs Villarreal Tip 1: Draw @3.40 with 10bet

Unders the play for corner kicks

We appear to have found some value in the corners market for this fixture. Valencia average 4.33 corners per game, while Villarreal average just 3.67 corners per game, resulting in an overall average of eight corners per game.

We can bet on there being nine or less at a probability of around 56%, which feels valuable, especially given that it’s a local derby and a fiercely contested midfield battle is likely.

Valencia vs Villarreal Tip 2: Under 10 Corners @1.80 with 10bet

Hosts to battle back from a goal down

With Villarreal coming into this weekend’s Derbi de la Comunitat in buoyant mood after their last-gasp victory over Celta Vigo, we’re tipping the visitors to start strongly and take the lead in this encounter.

However, Valencia will be desperate to get some kind of positive result after a difficult opening fortnight. Given that Villarreal have conceded two goals per game in their first three fixtures, we feel odds of 7.00 are hugely inviting to back a Valencia fightback.