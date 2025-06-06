USA vs Turkey predictions: A surprise is on the cards

Take a look at our USA vs Turkey predictions for their international friendly on 7 June 2025, including excellent value on the match outcome.

Our betting expert suggests that this match could be a draw if the prolific Turkey side doesn’t walk out victorious in Connecticut.

Best Bets for USA vs Turkey

BTTS - Yes 1.70 with Betway

1x2 - Turkey 2.95 with Betway

Turkey totals - Over 2.5 goals 5.80 with Betway

We expect a 3-1 win for Turkey.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

The USA are usually a formidable international football team but have been struggling recently. Last year, they were stunned after being knocked out of the CONMEBOL Copa America in the group stage.

Mauricio Pochettino was then appointed as coach but has faced challenges in meeting expectations. His side finished fourth in the CONCACAF Nations League and look shaky ahead of the Gold Cup this year and their home World Cup next year.

They will host Turkey at Rentschler Field in Connecticut this weekend, hoping to replicate the result they achieved the last time they squared up against this opposition.

Turkey recently secured promotion to League A in the UEFA Nations League under the guidance of Vincenzo Montella. They’re currently flying high and need to keep up their momentum before their World Cup qualifiers against Georgia in September this year.

Although this is an international friendly, both teams will be confident and eager to win.

Predicted lineups for USA vs Turkey

USA expected lineup: Turner; Dest, McKenzie, Ream, Jones; Adams, Cardoso; Tillman, de la Torre, Aaronson, Balogun

Turkey expected lineup: Çakir; Elmali, Söyüncü, Akaydin, Müldür, Yüksek, Çalhanoğlu; Aydin, Güler, Yildiz; Aktürkoğlu

Goals likely in close contest

While the visitors may win in Connecticut, the USA side should be good enough to cause their defence some concern. They’ve netted a total of 12 goals across their six outings and only failed to score in one.

However, their backline has conceded at least once in four of their last five internationals (80%), which is an encouraging sign for the visitors.

Three of Turkey’s last five games saw both teams score. That equates to 60%. Also, It’s worth noting that each of the previous head-to-heads between these teams produced goals at both ends. All three games ended 2-1, with the USA winning twice and Turkey once.

USA vs Turkey Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes 1.70 with Betway

USA’s recent struggles

The March international break was disappointing for the USA. Their fans were shocked as they lost both matches in the Nations League. Confidence should be low in the camp, and the odd occasion of facing European opposition could affect them.

Meanwhile, the Crescent-Stars are in excellent form and enter this game after home and away wins against Hungary, with a 6-1 aggregate score. They’re on a run of five wins across their last eight outings, with only one loss and two draws.

Although the USA have won the last two friendly internationals between them, Turkey can boast one competitive Confederations Cup victory in 2003.

The Stars and Stripes are vulnerable as they’ve lost twice in a row, and the European nation will want to capitalise on that.

USA vs Turkey Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Turkey 2.95 with Betway

A prolific Turkey

Turkey have been prolific under Vincenzo Montella. His troops scored 11 goals in their last five games, which is an average of 2.2 goals per game. They’ve found the net at least once in each of their meetings with the USA, and could take advantage of the host’s defensive vulnerabilities.

Moreover, they’ve scored a minimum of three goals across their previous five internationals, including their last two fixtures against Hungary. With players like Arda Güler and captain Hakan Çalhannoğlu, Montella’s men could break through the US defence more than two times on Saturday night.