USA vs Germany Olympics Predictions: Hayes’ side to reach the final

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for USA vs Germany.

+

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for USA vs Germany, ahead of the first women’s semi-final, on Tuesday 6 August.

USA vs Germany Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for USA vs Germany

USA Victory with odds of @1.96 on Betway, equating to a 51% chance of the American team winning the semi-final.

Both Teams To Score with odds of @1.73 on Betway, indicating a 57.8% chance for both teams to find the back of the net.

Zero goals in the first half with odds of @2.82 on Betway, representing a 35.5% chance for the first 45 minutes to end 0-0.

The USA women’s side should be expected to beat Germany 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The stage is set for an electrifying semi-final at the Paris 2024 Olympic games as the United States women’s national team takes on Germany at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon on Tuesday.

Both teams have battled through intense quarter-final matches, and this clash promises to be a showcase of elite women’s soccer.

Under the guidance of the former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, the U.S. women’s team have been a force throughout the tournament. After breezing through the group stage, they faced a tougher challenge in the quarter-finals against Japan. A solitary goal from Trinity Rodman in extra time secured their place in the semi-finals, but it was a game that exposed some vulnerabilities.

Despite dominating possession, the U.S. struggled to break down Japan’s defence until Rodman’s decisive strike.

Germany’s path to the semi-finals was less straightforward. They scraped through the quarter-finals against Canada via a penalty shootout after a goalless 120 minutes.

Ann-Katrin Berger was the hero, saving two penalties and scoring the decisive spot kick to send Germany through. Prior to that, Germany had shown their attacking prowess with a 4-1 victory over Zambia and a 3-0 win against Australia. However, their group-stage loss to the U.S. has left them with a point to prove.

Probable Lineups for USA vs Germany

The probable lineup for the USA in the "system of play."

USA (3-4-3): Naeher; Sonnett, Girma, Dunn; Coffey, Horan, Lavelle, Albert; Swanson, Smith, Rodman.

The probable lineup for Germany in the "system of play."

Germany (4-4-2): Berger; Hegering, Hendrich, Rauch, Gwinn; Minge, Nüsken, Brand, Popp; Schülle, Bühl.

Americans to repeat group stage success

In their previous group-stage meeting, the USA triumphed 4-1, showcasing their ability to exploit defensive weaknesses with swift counter-attacks and clinical finishing.

The Americans are buoyed by the return of the influential defensive midfielder Sam Coffey, who missed the quarter-final due to suspension, but will likely slot back into the starting lineup.

However, concerns persist over right back Emily Fox, who picked up an injury against Japan. If Fox is unavailable, Crystal Dunn may switch to right back, with Jenna Nighswonger filling in at left back.

Despite these potential adjustments, the U.S. will rely on their potent attacking force, including the likes of Rodman and Jaedyn Shaw, who is returning from injury and could be a key player if needed.

Germany will need to address their finishing issues and exploit any defensive frailties, particularly with the potential absence of Fox.

USA vs Germany Bet 1: USA victory @ 1.96 with Betway

Germany’s attacking duo can cause damage

Germany’s strategy will likely focus on utilising the flanks to deliver crosses into the box for Popp and Schüller.

Their defensive setup, led by Berger, will need to be at its best to thwart the U.S. attacking threats, especially given their recent struggles to keep clean sheets.

The Germans have missed the influence of midfielder Lena Oberdorf, who has been sidelined due to injury. Despite this, Germany’s forward line remains potent, with Alexandra Popp and Lea Schüller capable of exploiting any defensive lapses from the U.S.

Their ability to create chances was evident in the group stage encounter against the Americans, where they managed to carve out numerous opportunities, but failed to convert them.

Both teams have shown moments of brilliance and vulnerability, so this match could be decided by which side can exploit the other’s weaknesses while maintaining defensive discipline.

USA vs Germany Bet 2: Both Teams To Score @ 1.73 with Betway

A cagey start

Trinity Rodman has been in excellent form, scoring three goals so far, including the crucial one against Japan. Given her current form and role as a key attacker for the U.S., betting on Rodman to score anytime is a smart move.

However, in previous games, including the group-stage encounter between these two teams, the USA have shown a tendency to score most of their goals after halftime. The same trend is evident in the semi-final predictions, as both teams are expected to start cautiously, assessing each other’s tactics before opening up.

This makes a bet on under 0.5 first-half goals a prudent choice, reflecting the likelihood of a cautious start from both sides.

USA vs Germany Bet 3: Zero Goals In The First Half @ 2.82 with Betway