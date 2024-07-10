Uruguay vs Colombia Predictions: Tough battle between two titans

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Uruguay vs Colombia ahead of their Copa America semi-final match.

Uruguay vs Colombia Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Uruguay vs Colombia

Draw with odds of @2.90 on 10bet , equivalent to a 34% likelihood of a tie after 90 minutes.

, equivalent to a 34% likelihood of a tie after 90 minutes. Jhon Cordoba to score with odds of @4.00 on 10bet , indicating a 25% chance for the Colombian forward to score.

, indicating a 25% chance for the Colombian forward to score. Both teams to score with odds of @2.00 on 10bet, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Uruguay and Colombia are expected to draw after 90 minutes with a scoreline of 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Uruguay and Colombia lock horns on Thursday morning to fight for a place in the 2024 Copa America final.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side overcame Brazil on penalties in the quarter-finals after both failed to find the back of the net.

Elsewhere, Colombia hammered Panama 5-0 and strolled through to the semi-final, maintaining a 27-match unbeaten run.

James Rodriguez has been the star of the show, winning three Player of the Match awards and collecting five assists on route to the semi-final.

Probable Lineups for Uruguay vs Colombia

The probable lineup for Uruguay in the "system of play."

Rochet; Caracas, Gimenez, Olivera, Vina, Valverde, Ugarte, de la Cruz, Pellistri, Araujo, Nunez

The probable lineup for Colombia in the "system of play."

Vargas; Mojica, Cuesta, Sanchez, Munoz, Rios, Lerma, Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz, Cordoba

Penalties a real possibility

Uruguay were one of the favourites to win the Copa America. Having knocked Brazil out, the bookmakers believe they will be in the final alongside Argentina.

However, Colombia have continued to show why they shouldn’t be dismissed lightly after yet another convincing 5-0 victory over Panama.

Colombia, who held Brazil in the group stage, head into this tie unbeaten in 27 matches, the longest in international football across the world.

With so much at stake, it might just take penalties to split them and the draw appears to be a big price heading into the match.

Uruguay vs Colombia Bet 1: Draw @ 2.90 with 10bet

Striker set to shine

If Colombia are to find the back of the net, they have several options who have found their way onto the scoresheet in the tournament. However, Krasnodar’s main striker Jhon Cordoba has taken his opportunity to lead the line and hasn’t looked back.

Head coach Nestor Lorenzo initially started Rafael Borre, but after a couple of disappointing displays in front of goal, Cordoba became his preferred striker.

With two goals to his name against Costa Rica and Panama, Cordoba has proven to be a threat both with his feet and in the air.

With James Rodriguez’s free kicks and corners being a constant threat, and with Uruguay having two key defenders out injured, the former Real Madrid midfielder may be able to pick out his striker once again from a set piece.

Uruguay vs Colombia Bet 2: Jhon Cordoba Anytime Scorer @ 1.60 with 10bet

Both teams capable of scoring

Although Colombia are having plenty of fun at the Copa America, Uruguay thoroughly enjoyed themselves throughout the group stage.

Having scored nine goals across their three matches, it was a shame to see them draw a blank against Brazil. However, Darwin Nunez had a golden opportunity from six yards out in the first half, and you’d bet on him to score if given that opportunity again.

With six different goalscorers, Uruguay will be a threat to Colombia’s unbeaten record. Colombia have also proven how dangerous they are in front of goal, scoring in every single match throughout the tournament.

It promises to be a close game, but a 1-1 draw wouldn’t be surprising.