United States Women vs Japan Women Olympics Predictions: USA to win, first-half action

United States Women vs Japan Women predictions courtesy of our football tips expert with the teams set to go toe-to-toe at 3 pm on Saturday.

United States Women vs Japan Women Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for United States Women vs Japan Women

The United States should be able to get the better of Japan with a 3-1 victory.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Both of these sides will have to put their best foot forward in order to progress to the semi-finals of this tournament. Japan famously beat the United States in the final of the 2011 World Cup and the teams have clashed on several occasions since.

The United States were at the pinnacle of the women’s game for quite some time, but they had to do some soul-searching following the last World Cup. Emma Hayes was brought in to shake things up and they look like serious contenders once again.

The USWNT boast a 100% record going into the knockout stages. Their 4-1 win over Germany was particularly impressive. Hayes’ team hammered the team ranked one place above them in the FIFA World Rankings and will fancy their chances here.

Futoshi Ikeda’s team emerged from their group in 2nd place ahead of Brazil. They were narrowly beaten by Spain in their opening game, but a win over the Selecao put them in good stead before they went on to beat Nigeria 3-1.

Japan made it to the last eight at the 2023 World Cup. They were eliminated by Sweden, who conquered the USWNT in the round of 16.

Probable Lineups for United States Women vs Japan Women

The probable lineup for the United States in the "system of play."

Naeher; Fox, Girma, Sonnet, Dunn; Lavelle, Coffey, Horan; Rodman, Smith, Swanson

The probable lineup for Japan in the "system of play."

Yamashita; Moriya, Takahashi, Kumagai, Ishikawa, Kitigawa; Hamano, Hayashi, Hasegawa; Tanaka, Ueki

The USA’s Impressive Record against Japan

These sides have met in several finals in their history, but Japan have failed to beat the USA in their last 12 head-to-heads. The USWNT’s strong run of form against the Japanese, coupled with their exceptional run of form, make them a good bet here.

Emma Hayes’ side have averaged 59% of the ball across the three matches so far. They were coasting in their final group game against Australia before Alanna Kennedy scored a consolation goal in injury time.

Japan have seen less of the ball than their opponents in all three of their games. Brazil failed to create any significant chances in their crucial clash with the Japanese, but it is hard to envisage this United States team being as toothless.

United States Women vs Japan Women Bet 1: United States Victory @ 1.77 with 10bet

Fast Start to the Knockout Stages

The next of our tips is over 1.5 goals in the first half of the match. The USWNT made a quick start to the tournament, but took a 3-0 lead against Zambia in the opening 25 minutes and they haven’t looked back since.

Four of the five goals in the USA’s win over Germany came before the break. The United States had secured their place in the quarter-finals by the time they played Australia, so it was a more measured first-half that time around.

Although Japan needed two late goals to triumph over Brazil, over 1.5 first-half goals landed in their other two group games. There were three goals in the first half when they played Nigeria.

United States Women vs Japan Women Bet 2: Over 1.5 First Half Goals @ 2.25 with 10bet

Attacks Set to Go at it Hammer and Tongs

The last of our United States Women vs Japan Women predictions is for both teams to score and for there to be at least three goals in the match.

Emma Hayes’s side are the top-scoring side in the competition, having found the net on nine occasions in the group stages. However, they only managed to keep a clean sheet against Zambia, so they may need to rely on their swashbuckling attack here.

Japan’s games have also been goal-friendly. Futoshi Ikeda’s side scored six goals in the group stages and both teams scored in all three of those matches.